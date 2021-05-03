Nominations accepted for BCSD Foundation Scholarship, deadline is May 21

Press release:

Nominations are being accepted for the 2021 BCSD Foundation Inc. Scholarship. This scholarship will be awarded to a graduating senior from Batavia High School.

The nominee has been successful in his/her educational program and has sought out skills to further his/her career. In addition, he or she has exemplified our Batavia school culture and climate of “Be Respectful, Be Responsible, Be Safe, Be Connected and Be Ambitious.”

Any member of the local community may nominate a Batavia HS senior who meets the above criteria. Nomination forms are available on the Batavia City School District website. You may complete the Google Form or this pdf document to nominate a deserving senior.

All nominations need to be received by May 21.

BCSD Foundation -- Our Mission:

To develop, procure, and manage resources, contributions, and educational funding and ensure that these will be used directly to support the City of Batavia School District, its population, programming, property development, and student scholarship funding.