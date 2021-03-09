Nominations being accepted for O-A Alumni Hall of Fame until May 15

Press release:

Nominations are currently being accepted for this year’s induction class of the Oakfield-Alabama Alumni Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame recognizes outstanding Oakfield-Alabama Central School alumni who have achieved distinction in their lives and chosen field after high school through significant contributions to their career, community or through personal achievements.

If you know a person who meets the following criteria, please consider nominating him/her for this prestigious honor:

1. Nominees must be graduates of OACS or one of its predecessors, or have been active in school classes and activities during their senior year. (Nominees who left school while in good standing to perform military service are also eligible. Deceased alumni are not eligible for induction until the fifth anniversary of the year of their death.)

2. Nominees must have graduated prior to 2006.

3. Selection is based on achievement after leaving OACS, which includes a worthy record in more than one, and exemplary achievement in at least one of the following categories:

Job-related achievements;

Professional honors and awards, professional affiliations, publications;

Civic or community involvement;

Personal achievements/accomplishments;

Positive impact on the communities in the Oakfield-Alabama school district.

Anyone may submit a nomination for any person meeting the criteria stated above. Nominations must be made during the nomination period only -- March 1 – May 15th -- by using the Online Nomination Form or the PDF Nomination Form (see link below). Electronically submitted nominations are strongly preferred over mailed-in, hardcopy nominations.

