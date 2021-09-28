Nominations sought for Health and Humanitarian Award

Press release:

The Jerome Foundation is seeking nominations for the Health and Humanitarian Award of Genesee County.

This will be the 38th year the award has been presented. The first award was presented to Dr. Sydney McLouth. Award winners for the past four decades have included health care workers, builders, teachers, and many community volunteers.

The award recognizes outstanding men and women whose volunteer efforts have improved the physical, emotional or spiritual well-being of the greater Genesee County area.

“We are fortunate to have many caring and committed volunteers devoted to the sick or to those in need, and helping build a stronger, healthier community for all of us,” said Justin Calarco-Smith, president of The Jerome Foundation.

Nomination forms are available on-line at www.thejeromefoundation.org or by calling 585-356-3419. Organizations or individuals may nominate candidates. Consideration will be given to actual accomplishments achieved through volunteer service and subsequent improvements to quality of life. Nominations should be submitted on or before October 10.

The 2021 award winner will be honored at a luncheon on Friday, December 3 at Terry Hills Restaurant.