Northampton Driving Society holds pleasure driving show June 13 at Batavia's Silver Shoe Farm

Press release:

Horses and carriages! After skipping 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Northampton Driving Society will hold its annual pleasure driving show on June 13 at Silver Shoe Farm, 3336 Pratt Road in Batavia.

Time is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The judge will be Jeff Morse, current chair of the American Driving Society’s pleasure driving committee and a longtime Morgan breeder and driving competitor.

As always, there will be classes for both novice and experienced whips, and for equines from very small to horse. Marathon vehicles will be permitted as well as more traditional carriages.

Competitors are judged on “turn out” – the overall visually pleasing and appropriate combination of driver, horse, and vehicle – driving skill, and equine responsiveness. There will be cones classes in the afternoon which add the dimensions of patterns and speed.

A food truck and vendors are planned to add an extra dimension to the showing and spectating experience.

There is no admission charge for spectators. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the day!

File photo by Howard Owens, taken in June 2015 at Silver Shoe Farm's annual pleasure driving show.