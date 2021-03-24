Northgate church and Arbor House detail their Holy Week plans and you're invited

Press release:

Northgate Church, with two campuses in Batavia, is planning to host the majority of its events live during Holy Week. Palm Sunday, a tradition marking the beginning of Holy Week, will be celebrated at both campuses. Northgate (8160 Bank Street Road) will have services at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 27, and Sunday, March 28 at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Arbor House (Northgate’s South Campus - 350 Bank St.) will be welcoming people at 10:00am on Sunday.

Thursday, April 1, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., the Northgate Kids program is inviting children, preschool through fourth grade, to their Flashlight Scavenger Egg Hunt. This is a fun, new twist to the traditional Easter egg hunt! Kids will become kid-tectives as they solve puzzles and hunt for clues in the dark, which reveal what – or who – Easter is all about! We are asking that families limit themselves to one parent per family, if they wish to attend with their children. Any questions can be directed to our Children’s Ministry Director, Leah Lennon, at [email protected]

Also on April 1 at 7 p.m., Arbor House will be co-hosting, with The Salvation Army, a virtual Seder. The Seder is a dinner/service that centers on the story of the Exodus and the Passover.

Everyone is welcome to join us from their homes for the Seder. The Salvation Army is putting together a box of supplies for those who would like to participate, but you will need to register to receive one of these boxes. Registration will be available until the weekend of Palm Sunday, March 28. The box of supplies will be available for pick up starting at 10 a.m. on April 1. The virtual Seder will start at 7 p.m. on the Northgate, Arbor House, and The Salvation Army Facebook pages. If you have any questions, email Pastor Chris at [email protected] .

Arbor House will offer a Good Friday service in person at 7 p.m. April 2. During this service we will reflect on Christ’s suffering and the price he paid to free us from our sin. All are welcome.

Saturday, April 3, Northgate will begin Easter weekend, celebrating the resurrection of Jesus, with a service at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 4, Northgate’s services at the North Campus (8160 Bank Street Road) will include an outdoor sunrise service at 6:30 a.m., followed by services at 8, 9:30 and 11 a.m. Arbor House will be hosting their service at 10 a.m.

Weekend services are available to livestream at northgatefmc.com , facebook.com/northgatefmc and facebook.com/arborhousefmc , respectively.

Everyone is welcome to join and we kindly request that you preregister for the events you plan on attending. Registration is possible by visiting northgatefmc.com , emailing [email protected] or calling the office at 343-4011.

All events are free to attend. COVID-19 safety measures are in place at Northgate, and masks are required. We can’t wait to celebrate Easter with you!