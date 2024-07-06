 Skip to main content

Northgate Church announces dedication and grand opening of new playground

By Press Release
nfmplayground5.JPG

Press Release:

Northgate Church is thrilled to announce the dedication and grand opening of the Northgate Playground on July 14 at noon. We warmly invite the community to join us at Northgate’s North Campus, 8160 Bank Street Road, for this special event.

The Northgate Playground is open to the public daily from dawn to dusk, with the exception of Sundays from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. This new playground offers a safe and fun environment for children and families to enjoy. For more information, please contact the Northgate office at 585-343-4011 or visit our website at northgatefmc.com.

Submitted photos.

nfmplayground2.JPG
nfmplaygroound1.JPG
nfmplayground3.JPG

