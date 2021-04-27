Northgate church holds Rummage Sale May 7 and 8 to benefit people in Gahanda, Rwanda

Press release:

Northgate Free Methodist Church will once again be holding a Rummage Sale that will be hosted at Northgate’s South Campus, located at 350 Bank St., Batavia.

The sale will take place Friday, May 7 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Saturday, May 8 from 8 a.m. - 12.p.m.

Donations were collected, sorted, and priced accordingly, all by a volunteer group out of Northgate.

All proceeds from this Rummage Sale will be donated to Northgate’s "Connected Community in Gahanda, Rwanda, Africa. Please consider joining Northgate for this sale and contributing to the livelihoods of those in Gahanda, Rwanda.

For further information, please contact the Northgate office at (585)343-4011 or email [email protected].