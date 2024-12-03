Northgate Church hosts free vintage Christmas celebration with tree lighting Thursday and Friday

Press Release:
Northgate Church is excited to invite the community to its annual Vintage Christmas celebration, which will take place on Thursday and Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the church’s backyard (8160 Bank Street Road, Batavia).
This free outdoor event is a wonderful way for families and friends to embrace the joy of the Christmas season together.
Visitors can enjoy a variety of festive activities, including:
- A beautiful Christmas tree lighting
- A walkthrough nativity experience
- Delicious free cookies and hot chocolate
Submitted photos.