Northgate Church hosts free vintage Christmas celebration with tree lighting Thursday and Friday

Press Release:

Northgate Church is excited to invite the community to its annual Vintage Christmas celebration, which will take place on Thursday and Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the church’s backyard (8160 Bank Street Road, Batavia).

This free outdoor event is a wonderful way for families and friends to embrace the joy of the Christmas season together.

Visitors can enjoy a variety of festive activities, including:

A beautiful Christmas tree lighting

A walkthrough nativity experience

Delicious free cookies and hot chocolate

