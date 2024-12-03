 Skip to main content

Northgate Church hosts free vintage Christmas celebration with tree lighting Thursday and Friday

By Press Release
dsc_0233.JPG

Press Release:

Northgate Church is excited to invite the community to its annual Vintage Christmas celebration, which will take place on Thursday and Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the church’s backyard (8160 Bank Street Road, Batavia).

This free outdoor event is a wonderful way for families and friends to embrace the joy of the Christmas season together.

Visitors can enjoy a variety of festive activities, including:

  • A beautiful Christmas tree lighting
  • A walkthrough nativity experience
  • Delicious free cookies and hot chocolate

Submitted photos.

img_0237.JPG
3df4541f-0d5c-4f51-a5f6-55acc06b03cb.JPG

