Northgate church relaunching help groups this month through year's end

Press release:

Northgate Free Methodist Church in Batavia is continually opening its doors to the community and is inviting everyone to their events throughout September and the rest of this year. In addition to worship services, Northgate offers dozens of volunteer-led small groups, many of which are open to the public.

Several groups relaunch this month, including:

GriefShare, a 13-week group designed to help and encourage those grieving the loss of a loved one due to death. The format is a weekly video presentation and discussion time that offers hope and comfort. Find more information at http://www.griefshare.org/about . Meetings will take place on Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m., starting Sept. 15th. To sign up, visit https://northgatefmc.churchcenter.com/groups/ There is a $15 cost for workbooks, scholarships available.

DivorceCare is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of life’s most difficult experiences. Don’t go through separation or divorce alone. DivorceCare seminars and support groups are led by people who understand what you are going through and want to help. You will learn how to heal from the deep hurt of divorce and discover hope for your future. A new 13-week session begins on Saturday, Sept. 19th, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. To sign up, visit https://northgatefmc.churchcenter.com/groups/ There is a $15 cost for workbooks, scholarships available.

Mothers of Preschoolers or “MOPS” are women who gather together twice a month to share and support each other in the remarkable journey that is motherhood. Meetings consist of relevant speakers, fun crafts, supportive conversations and fellowship. Moms can choose a 9 o'clock morning group or a 6:30 evening group. MOPS is open to all moms with children from birth until their youngest child finishes kindergarten. Groups will be meeting online through the end of the year, with hopes to meet in person in 2021. Membership is currently $32, scholarships are available. Register at our Popsicles at the Pavilion event on Sept. 19, 11 a.m. at 8160 Bank Street Road, Batavia, or visit https://northgatefmc.churchcenter.com/groups/

Celebrate Recovery meets every Thursday evening at 6:30 (including any and all holidays that fall on a Thursday, unless there is a serious snow storm) at our North Campus. Our CR leaders guide and assist those of us who are gaining joy and freedom in Christ as we apply the 12-Steps of Celebrate Recovery to the hurts, habits and hang-ups we all struggle with. All are welcome! We believe anyone and everyone would benefit by attending this group, where we allow God to transform our lives. We are able to share openly and honestly about our struggles with people we come to trust, who will maintain confidentiality, and who will not judge us. For more info, go to: https://northgatecr.weebly.com/