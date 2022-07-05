Local Matters

July 5, 2022 - 5:37pm

Northgate Church to host children's summer camp

posted by Press Release in Northgate Free Methodist Church, religion, batavia, news.

Press release:

Northgate Church is hosting a children’s summer camp, On The Case, July 11-15. 

This week-long camp will be structured for children ages 3-9.

Kids Camp will run Monday through Thursday, July 11-14 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and Friday, July 15 (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) with lunch provided.

The camp will take place at Northgate’s North Campus located at 8160 Bank Street Road, Batavia.

The cost per camper is $125 with a subsequent discount for multiple children. 

Pre-registration is required.

Applications and cost descriptions are available here: ​​https://northgatefmc.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/1300091

Scholarships are available.

If you have any questions about the camp, please email [email protected] or visit northgatefmc.com 

