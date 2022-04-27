Northgate hosting charity rummage sale

Press release:

Northgate Church is hosting a Rummage Sale at its South Campus, 350 Bank Street, Batavia, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, May 6, and 8 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday, May 7. All proceeds will be donated to Northgate's "Connected Community" in Gahanda, Rwanda, Africa, and its school serving 1,200 children. Last year, this event raised $3,000 toward the needs of the Gahanda school.

"A core value of Northgate is for people to reach out and fulfill a purpose in the community, alongside other people – people within a church family, in small groups, and in the world around us," said Allison Lang, director of communication for the Northgate congregation. "The volunteers organizing and facilitating this sale are responding to that call."

This year, donations are being collected, sorted, and priced with the goal of helping the people of Gahanda, Rwanda, create and maintain a self-sustaining farm and co-op, which will provide their local families with food and a source of income. The Genesee and Orleans communities are invited to participate in the Rummage Sale to benefit our global neighbors. For more information, please contact the Northgate office at (585) 343-4011 or email [email protected].

