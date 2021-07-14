Northgate hosts VBS Base Camp Aug. 16-20, theme is 'Space' stuff that's 'Out of This World'

Press release:

Northgate Free Methodist Church will once again be hosting our annual VBS (Vacation Bible School) Base Camp between Aug.16th–20th with some exciting changes this year!

As we are growing rapidly our younger campers (ages 3–7) will enjoy a half day program at our North Campus (8160 Bank Street Road) from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. while our older campers (ages 8-12) will participate from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at our South Campus (350 Bank St.)

This year’s theme is Space with OUT OF THIS WORLD activities, games, devotionals and special guests like Art of Mandy and the Seneca Zoo Mobile.

The older campers will also have the opportunity to engage in skill building and instructional exercises for their preferred sport to stay sharp over summer!

For costs and applications please visit northgatefmc.com and click on “Register” or call us at (585) 343-4011. Scholarships and family discounts are offered and always available as we want all students and families to be able to attend.

If you have any questions, please contact Pastor Daniel at [email protected] or just give us a call! See you this summer!