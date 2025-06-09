Northgate launches new Thursday night service starting June 26

Press release:

Northgate Free Methodist Church is excited to announce the launch of a brand-new Thursday Night Service, beginning June 26, at 7 p.m.

This new service time is the perfect option for those who travel or work over the weekend. It’s all about making space for more people to experience worship, community, and faith before the weekend even begins.

To celebrate the launch, Northgate is hosting a Northgate Tailgate at 5:30 p.m. on June 26, right before the first Thursday service. Guests are invited to bring a picnic dinner, a lawn chair or blanket, and enjoy free ice cream provided by the church. We will enjoy the summer weather before heading inside for worship.

And the fun doesn’t stop there. All summer long and into the fall, the last Thursday of each month will feature a themed Tailgate Night before the service. Expect fun events like Disc Golf Night, Pizza on the Playground, Flag Football, Hot Dogs & Bonfires, and more.

Join us Thursday nights at 7 p.m.—your weekend starts here!

Location:

Northgate Free Methodist Church

8160 Bank Street Road

Batavia, NY 14020