Northgate to Host Carol McLeod Conference in October

Press release:

Have you ever wondered where God is in the muddle of life? Have you ever wished that God would speak specifically to you and tell you what His will is for you in the dailiness of life?

The Holy Spirit spoke through Peter nearly 2,000 years ago and his words still hold kinetic power for our lives today. As we study the book of 1 Peter, we, like Peter, will hear the voice of the Holy Spirit. That powerful voice will fill your heart and your home as you join with Peter in living a life of authentic faith during life's most challenging times.

We will discover that the book of 1 Peter addresses what we believe about God as well as the details of practical living; it is also a call to holiness and humility. Over the course of this conference, we will dig into the rich mysteries of worship, joy and God's unconditional love for each one of us.

So, invite a sister or a friend who simply wants more of Jesus! Come prepared to have your heart restored, your questions answered and your assignment refined. You will fall in love with Jesus all over again and you will be changed by the truth of the Word of God

This conference will take place on Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Northgate Free Methodist Church, 8160 Bank Street Road, Batavia, NY, 14020. Tickets for this two-day event are $25. Payments can be made through the website listed here: https://northgatefmc.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/1182545 or call Northgate’s office, at (585) 343-4011 to register over the phone.

Hotel rooms are reserved at the following hotels:



Holiday Inn Express

4356 Commerce Drive

Batavia, NY 14020

585-344-0001

$119.00 per night