November 18, 2021 - 6:54pm

Northgate to host vintage Christmas event

posted by Press Release in Northgate Methodist Church, Christmas, batavia, news.

Press release:

Northgate Church invites the community to its annual Vintage Christmas event on Friday, December 3, and Friday, December 10, 2021.  This family-friendly event will be “come and go as you please,” from 6:00-8:00 p.m. each Friday evening.  Enjoy a guided tour of a live nativity through the community prayer walk, complete with carols, tractor rides and hot chocolate.  Come celebrate the season, enjoy a few classic Christmas movies on our outdoor movie screen, all while staying cozy around a campfire.  There will be a small devotional, presented at 7:00 p.m., to ready our hearts and minds for the Christmas season, accompanied by a magnificent tree lighting.  This is a free event, open to all ages.  Northgate Free Methodist Church is located at 8160 Bank Street Road, Batavia, New York. For more information, contact the Northgate office at 585-343-4011 or visit northgatefmc.com

