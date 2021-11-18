Northgate to host vintage Christmas event

Press release:

Northgate Church invites the community to its annual Vintage Christmas event on Friday, December 3, and Friday, December 10, 2021. This family-friendly event will be “come and go as you please,” from 6:00-8:00 p.m. each Friday evening. Enjoy a guided tour of a live nativity through the community prayer walk, complete with carols, tractor rides and hot chocolate. Come celebrate the season, enjoy a few classic Christmas movies on our outdoor movie screen, all while staying cozy around a campfire. There will be a small devotional, presented at 7:00 p.m., to ready our hearts and minds for the Christmas season, accompanied by a magnificent tree lighting. This is a free event, open to all ages. Northgate Free Methodist Church is located at 8160 Bank Street Road, Batavia, New York. For more information, contact the Northgate office at 585-343-4011 or visit northgatefmc.com