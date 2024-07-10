Norton's Chizzelwood hosts inaugural vendor/craft show & coneflower festival benefiting local non-profits

Press Release:

Do you wish to support not-for-profit events? Do you like vendor craft shows and activities? Then why not take a short drive out to the country where you will find a gem of a gift shop nestled a short distance back off the road named Norton's Chizzelwood.

On July 20 from 10 - 3 p.m., we will be hosting our inaugural outdoor Vendor/Craft Show with activities and fun for all!

Norton’s Chizzelwood, a popular craft store and gift shop, offers custom woodworking, woodcrafts, small cabinetry, outdoor poly furniture, Amish products, and hand-made items by us and local handcrafters.

Our Inaugural Coneflower Festival will have many vendors and crafters set up offering products such as jewelry, honey, woodcrafts, glassware, hand-sewn items, blacksmith wares with a full demonstration taking place during the event, Tupperware, and many other products. The Kidzone will include activities and games with a make-and-take craft for the little ones. Live alpacas will be on the premises, too!

This is a non-profit event with all vendor proceeds being donated to Crossroads House of Batavia. The Bethany Fire Department will be selling lunch that day with hotdogs, hamburgers, chips and soda and the Alexander Fire Department will be selling tickets for the Basket Raffle.

All proceeds from these sales will be going directly to each fire department. Table registration fees are being donated to Crossroads House of Batavia. The Alzheimer’s Association will be on hand offering information.

So why not stop by on Saturday, July 20 from 10-3 pm at Norton’s Chizzelwood, 4309 Gilhooly Road, Alexander to support these agencies and thank them for their volunteerism, shop the gift store and visit the vendors on the grounds to purchase their goods.

Vendor applications are still being accepted; reserve your space now! To register, please contact Sue Bowman at 585-615-2726 or stop in at Norton’s Chizzelwood to fill out an application. Store hours are Tuesdays and Sundays by appointment, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 10 - 5 and Saturdays 10 - 2 p.m.