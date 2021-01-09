Notre Dame grad teams up with 'Dr. Tom' and begins accepting chiropractic patients Feb. 1

Submitted photo and press release:

Chiropractor Noah Hoy is excited to start working with "Dr. Tom" at Mazurkiewicz Family Chiropractic in Batavia along with Hoy’s Natural Pain Relief company in offering patients the best care possible.

He plans to start accepting patient appointments on Feb. 1st.

Hoy grew up in Batavia, where he started his academic career at Notre Dame High School graduating in 2013 with 28 college credits. He then attended Canisius College of Buffalo, graduating a semester early magna cum laude as a Biology Pre-medicine major.

From there he earned his Doctor of Chiropractic Degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Port Orange, Fla.

During his time at Palmer, Hoy was chosen for the “Most Outstanding Future Alumni Award” by his class. He currently specializes in flexion distraction, instrument-assisted soft-tissue mobilization technique, soft-tissue therapy, trigger-point therapy and rehab.

He is working toward completing his postdoctorate in Electrodiagnostic Medicine this year.

Mazurkiewicz Family Chiropractic is located at 184 Washington Ave. Phone is (585) 343-9316.