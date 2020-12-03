Press release:

The Genesee County 4-H Program is now accepting registrations for the 2021 4-H Tractor Safety Program. The program is open to youth age 14 and over and covers farm safety, tractor safety, tractor operation and other related topics.

The National Safe Tractor and Machinery Operation Program is a certification program that allows youth age 14 and 15 to be certified to legally operate farm equipment for hire. After completing the training course, youth will need to pass a written knowledge test and driving test to receive the certification.

The program is scheduled to run Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., January through April at farm machinery dealerships throughout Genesee County. All New York health and safety guidelines that are in place at the time of the program will be followed.