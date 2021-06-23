NY counties note tomorrow's milestone: Governor Cuomo will end COVID-19 State of Emergency

Press release:

Statement from NYSCEA President Marcus Molinaro on the End of COVID-19 State of Emergency

Today, we learned from a tweet that the Governor will end the COVID-19 State of Emergency, effective tomorrow (June 24).

This is yet another important milestone signaling the approaching end of a pandemic that so many heroic Americans have battled for over 16 grueling months.

On behalf of the counties of New York, in addition to all those who played a critical role, I thank the leaders and government employees who were too often the unsung heroes in this pandemic. They all worked tirelessly, day and night saving lives and rebuilding our communities.

Counties across New York led the local response to this catastrophe. County leaders were the onsite incident commanders, leading local emergency response, and our local health and mental health departments were the tip of the spear in administering the testing, tracing, and vaccination efforts that made this day possible.

And, on behalf of all county governments, I extend our heartfelt prayers to those who lost loved ones. We are committed to recovering and rebuilding in their memory and honor.