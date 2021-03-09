NY Farm Bureau President 'frustrated' that Cuomo has yet to make farmworkers eligible for vaccine

Press release:

The following statement can be attributed to New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher:

"It is frustrating that Governor Cuomo visited a location synonymous with New York agriculture, the State Fairgrounds in Syracuse, to announce the expansion of the state's COVID vaccine eligibility list, yet he still refuses to protect farmworkers by including them in the ongoing rollout of phase 1b.

The CDC recommends that food and agricultural workers be eligible for their own safety and that of our food system. It is time do what is right and prioritize the essential workers who help ensure New Yorkers have food on their tables."