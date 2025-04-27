NYS Governor’s Youth Council seeks local youth leaders for 2025–2026 term

Press Release:

The New York State Governor’s Youth Council is seeking passionate, dedicated youths ages 13-21 to apply for their 2025-2026 term. Members of the Youth Council meet virtually with their Regional Peers and Regional Representative at least twice a month. Members also participate with Statewide Peers at youth led events.

2025-26 Topics Include:

Youth Mental Health

Social Media Impact on Youth

Justice, Equity, Diversity, & Inclusion

Youth Voice & Engagement

Environmental Changes to Our Communities

How to Apply:

Those youth interested in applying will need to complete an online application process. Applications are due Monday, May 19. Visit, https://nysylc.secure-platform.com/a/ to apply now.

If you want to make a lasting impact on issues you see in your community, please apply. You can be the voice and change you want to see.

For additional information, contact Genesee County Youth Bureau at Genesee.Youthbureau@dfa.state.ny.us or 585-344-3960.