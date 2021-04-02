NYS Office for the Aging offers video series to help eligible seniors apply for benefits

Press release:

New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA), in collaboration with state agencies and other partners, has created a series of videos on how to complete and submit applications for benefits for older New Yorkers and other eligible individuals.

Many New Yorkers are eligible for a variety of federal, state and local benefits that can put cash in their pockets, help pay for prescriptions, food and heat, have their taxes reduced, and help pay for their care.

These benefits are paid for with tax dollars by the same individuals who need them, however, many are either unaware of these benefits, reluctant to apply for them, or need assistance in understanding and filling out applications.

“We wanted to make it as easy as possible for people to apply for these benefits by showing them how to fill out certain applications and get them approved,” said Greg Olsen, NYSOFA acting director. “and instead of people having to go to the experts, we decided to bring the experts to them.”

The initial videos in the series are available on the NYSOFA website (page link) and its social media pages, including YouTube. Additional video tutorials will be added on an ongoing basis.

Here is a list of the videos and applications they cover:

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) -- application for food assistance;

-- application for food assistance; Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) -- assistance with paying for heat or air conditioning;

-- assistance with paying for heat or air conditioning; Elderly Pharmaceutical Insurance Coverage (EPIC) -- assistance to afford prescription drugs;

-- assistance to afford prescription drugs; Senior Citizen Homeowners Exemption (SCHE) and Disabled Homeowners Exemption (DRE) – assistance with housing costs by freezing rent;

assistance with housing costs by freezing rent; NY School Tax Relief (STAR) Program -- local property tax reduction;

-- local property tax reduction; Medicare Part-B - assistance in paying for services from doctors and other health care providers, outpatient care, home health care, durable medical equipment, and some preventive services

- assistance in paying for services from doctors and other health care providers, outpatient care, home health care, durable medical equipment, and some preventive services Medicare Savings Program (MSP) -- assistance in paying for Medicare premiums. In some cases, Medicare Savings Programs may also pay Medicare Part A (Hospital Insurance) and Medicare Part B (Medical Insurance) deductibles, coinsurance, and copayments if you meet certain conditions;

-- assistance in paying for Medicare premiums. In some cases, Medicare Savings Programs may also pay Medicare Part A (Hospital Insurance) and Medicare Part B (Medical Insurance) deductibles, coinsurance, and copayments if you meet certain conditions; Weatherization Assistance Program -- assistance with making homes more energy efficient to reduce energy costs;

-- assistance with making homes more energy efficient to reduce energy costs; EmPower NY -- assistance to reduce monthly energy costs;

-- assistance to reduce monthly energy costs; Extra Help -- assistance in paying for Medicare prescription drug program costs, like premiums, deductibles, and coinsurance.

About the New York State Office for the Aging

The mission of the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) is to help older New Yorkers be as independent as possible for as long as possible through advocacy, development and delivery of person-centered, consumer-oriented, and cost-effective policies, programs, and services that support and empower older adults and their families, in partnership with the network of public and private organizations that serve them. Stay connected to the New York State Office for the Aging—download the NYSOFA mobile app for iOS or Android; visit the NYSOFA Facebook; follow @NYSAGING on Twitter; or visit www.aging.ny.gov.