NYS Precision Rifle grand finale: Jankowski takes first in Production Division, fourth overall

Submitted photos and press release:

Eugene Jankowski Jr. finished First Place in the Production Division for the match/season and Fourth Place overall at the New York State Precision Rifle Series 2020 grand finale, held Sept. 19 at the Olean Rod and Gun Club.

The 11-stage match challenged competitors to hit numerous different sized steel targets from 300 to 600 yards, off of various obstacles and from awkward shooting positions.

Jankowski also won the first stage of the “Accu-shot One Shot Challenge,” which required the first shot of the match to be fired at a playing card from 100 yards away.

“When I made a near perfect shot on the first shot of the match, I just knew it was going to be a great day!” Jankowski said.

Jankowski now qualifies to be invited to the Northeast region finale, which is scheduled to be held early October in Ohio. If he does well at the regional, then it’s off to the national match mid-December in Oklahoma.