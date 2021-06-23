Local Matters

June 23, 2021 - 2:55pm

NYS Restaurant Association laments end of 'alcohol-to-go' as State of Emergency pandemic orders end Thursday

Press release:

Statement by Melissa Fleischut, president and CEO of the New York State Restaurant Association

“While the lifting of the emergency order is a welcome milestone to the end of the pandemic, with it comes the sudden end to alcohol to-go. A permanent extension of alcohol-to-go is supported by 78 percent of New Yorkers, but the Legislature failed to extend it and now the Executive Order has ended.

"Only in New York would elected officials ignore an overwhelming majority of the public. Restaurants are struggling to find staff, keep up with rising costs and manage a limited supply of goods, and nearly two-thirds of the applicants will not receive Restaurant Relief Funds. New York State must do more to help, not hurt, our restaurant industry.”

