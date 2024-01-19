NYS Senate Republican Conference unveils a 'New Hope for Empire State'

Press Release:

The New York State Senate Republican Conference has unveiled “A New Hope For The Empire State,” their legislative agenda for 2024. The agenda prioritizes the issues that affect everyday New Yorkers, but have been neglected by the radical left politicians who control Albany.

Extreme policies pursued under one-party rule have directly caused a decline in New Yorkers’ quality of life. Over the course of the past several years, we’ve seen destructive policies passed by radical Democrats that have pushed New York to its brink.

Sanctuary state policies have only increased the inflow of migrants, impacting local government services to the detriment of residents who already live here. The recent rise in antisemitic rhetoric coming from DSA radicals at all levels of government has stoked divisions within our communities. Places of higher learning have become breeding grounds for the antisemitic bullying we see occurring on college campuses throughout the country. Throughout the holiday season, we witnessed protests disrupting the Thanksgiving Day parade, the New York City tree lighting, the New Year's Eve ball drop, travel at airports, and more.

Our law enforcement community has its hands tied because of policies that prioritize criminals. The complete disregard for society is flat-out appalling. We need sound-minded people and a sound-minded plan to bring New York back to what it once was.

“New Yorkers are deeply dissatisfied with the direction of our state and our Conference is here to provide an alternative path forward. I have traveled throughout the state and people are tired, frustrated, and angry. They feel forgotten. Over the course of the year, we have seen crimes and costs rise. Antisemitism is infiltrating our schools and communities and has become the norm. The migrant crisis has only gotten worse because New York City politicians continue to push their feel-good policies, but it is these radical policies that are driving New Yorkers out. As the Leader of this conference, I will not take a back seat to the progressive agenda destroying our state. Our Republican Conference will fight to give hope to those New Yorkers who feel they have no alternative but to leave our state. Our common sense agenda provides solutions to build a greater New York for future generations,” said Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt.

“Ask any New Yorker, and they will tell you their quality of life has deteriorated over the last few years because of leftist policies enacted by New York Democrats. Their policies are so out of touch with reality that New Yorkers from every region are fleeing to other states that are safer, affordable, and free. Our policy agenda will reverse this downward spiral and bring common sense to New York’s government and put it back in the hands of our citizens where it belongs,” said Senate Deputy Republican Leader Andrew Lanza.

“New Yorkers are all longing for accountability from our state government and searching for signs of hope that things will get better. Antisemitism, in particular, is running rampant not only on our streets but also on our college campuses. Now more than ever, we owe it to our Jewish communities to ensure their safety. The lack of affordability and public safety continue to be problems impacting taxpayers, and it is because of these significant quality-of-life issues that New Yorkers feel forced to flee to other states. Our conference stands ready to advance an agenda that will bring our state back from the disaster that extreme policymaking has wrought upon us,” said Senator Patricia Canzoneri-Fitzpatrick, SD 9th.

“Since 2020, more people have left New York than live in Vermont. People are leaving because they’re tired and fed up with the direction our state is going. In poll after poll, people are telling us that there's too much crime and that it's too expensive to live here. The governor is ignoring these serious concerns and continues to push an agenda that’s out of step with the priorities of middle class families across the state. Our Senate Republican agenda is solely focused on solving quality of life problems because we hear you and we work for you. It's that simple,” said Senator Jake Ashby, SD 43rd.

“A New Hope For The Empire State” is a comprehensive legislative agenda for 2024 outlining a plan to fight for New Yorkers who are tired of the radical left legislature controlling Albany. This agenda prioritizes increasing affordability, improves public safety, and builds a greater New York:

Increasing Affordability

Reigning in out-of-control spending: enact a spending cap, rejecting tax increases and unfunded mandates, and providing tax relief for all New Yorkers;

Taking action to help all New Yorkers struggling to make ends meet by rejecting extreme climate proposals, incentivizing new housing construction to deal with the housing shortage, and making child care more accessible and affordable; and

Improving the state’s business climate by protecting small businesses and farms by reducing regulations and unfair costs.

Improving Public Safety

Protecting New Yorkers from antisemitism and other hateful violence by making any antisemitic behavior a hate crime, making all hate crimes bail eligible, protecting hate crime victims and houses of worship, and implementing financial penalties on both college universities and students who condone or engage in antisemitic behavior while receiving state aid;

Rejecting efforts to continue New York's sanctuary state status;

Reversing failed criminal justice policies that have made our communities less safe, including bail reform, discovery reform, and others;

Rejecting policies that put criminals above victims and law-abiding New Yorkers; and

Providing more services and funding to address mental health crises and substance abuse disorders.

Building a Greater New York

Closing the pandemic learning gap, expanding school choice, and further investing in vocational education and workforce development;

Providing support to our veterans to reacclimate and find educational and career opportunities; and

Investing in and strengthening our infrastructure to encourage growth.

“It is clear New Yorkers are unhappy. Our plan offers a vision to correct that and bring New York back as a desirable place to live. As we head into a new legislative session, we will outline common-sense solutions to address these issues and improve the quality of life of every New Yorker,” concluded Senator Ortt.

More details of the New York State Senate Republicans’ “A New Hope for the Empire State” 2024 legislative agenda will be unveiled in the coming weeks. The full report is attached or available here.

“It seems that New York Democrats have adopted a strategy of ignoring the chaos and crime their radical policies have created in the hope they can convince state residents that life in the Empire State under their rule is just fine. But, like all of their strategies, it’s failing miserably. New Yorkers are painfully aware that affordability, public safety and accountability have all worsened under Democrat one-party rule. That is why hard-working, productive New Yorkers are fleeing our state in record numbers. Our plan offers practical, achievable solutions for improving all of these issues and reversing the damage of the past five years. It needs to be enacted before it’s too late,” said Senator George Borrello, SD 57th.

“As more and more people flee our state, it is clear that policies adopted under one party control are not working. We must place a greater emphasis on making our state more affordable and attractive for residents and businesses by controlling spending and rejecting tax increases. We must also re-examine recent changes to our criminal justice system which have taken discretion away from judges and put the rights of criminals above the rights of law abiding citizens. New Yorkers deserve and demand better,” said Senator Patrick Gallivan, SD 60th.

“One-party control has resulted in many misguided and out-of-touch policies that have had a detrimental effect on our state and forced many New Yorkers to flee for better opportunities elsewhere. We have seen criminals and illegal migrants prioritized over law-abiding citizens while burdensome taxes, mandates and regulations continue to crush families, businesses and communities. A change in direction and a different approach is needed, as I have continued to advocate. Our plan will provide a new hope for New Yorkers and offers sensible solutions that will make New York more affordable, provide for greater economic opportunity, improve public safety and build a stronger, better and more prosperous state,” said Senator Joseph Griffo, SD 53rd.

“Affordability and public safety continue to be the top two priorities and concerns my constituents share with me. They are asking us to make it safer and more affordable to live and do business in New York State. I have put forth proposals to tackle these issues and will continue to fight against policies and mandates that crush our families, farmers, small businesses, and local communities,” said Senator Pam Helming, Chair of the Republican Conference, SD 54th.

“Whether it’s punishing commuters with congestion pricing, a smash and grab shoplifting epidemic, thousands of illegal immigrants flooding our streets or out of control spend and tax policies, it’s clear one-party rule in Albany is devastating New York. Every special interest group seems to have more of a voice than the hard-working taxpayers of our great state. This plan is our pledge to restore our voices and bring common sense back to our state. Let’s get it done,” said Senator Jack Martins, Vice Chair of the Senate Republican Conference, SD 7th.

“From enacting a senseless gas ban to weakening public safety to allowing uncontrolled migration, one-party rule is clearly failing and forcing our residents to decide if they are able to raise their families here. Our plan will bring common sense back to our state and show all who live and work here that New York can and must do better. We owe it to those who elected us to do all we can to enhance their lives and to work together to accomplish that goal,” said Senator Mario R. Mattera, SD 2nd.

“There’s no time to waste, we are losing family and friends on a daily basis as more and more New Yorker’s are fleeing this one-party rule and their radical policies. We must pass common sense legislation like “A New Hope for the Empire State” legislative agenda for 2024, to once again make New York affordable, safe, and a place where we can thrive,” said Senator Dean Murray, SD 3rd.

“Every day I hear from constituents who tell me they are packing their bags and leaving New York, it is a trend that we must halt. The time is now to reverse the damage done over the last several years thanks to one party rule in Albany and deliver crucial changes that people deserve. Government needs to be accountable to real concerns and our 2024 agenda meets that fundamental demand,” said Senator Peter Oberacker, SD 51st.

“We face an affordability crisis. We face a border crisis. Law and order is in free fall. The Albany Democrat direction for New York simply fails to produce any hope for a long-term, sustainable future for communities, families, workers, businesses, industries, and taxpayers. New York is a state in decline that continues to become less safe, free, affordable, economically competitive, responsible, and far less strong for the future. We are at a dangerous crossroads and we must enact an across-the-board agenda to cut taxes, address affordability, and rebuild stronger and safer communities,” said Senator Tom O’Mara, SD 58th.

“I am proud to stand with my New York State Senate Republicans colleagues to advance a robust agenda that will enhance public safety and address affordability issues impacting the state. The vast majority of New Yorkers want a return to common sense criminal justice policies that put the needs of law enforcement, crime victims and law-abiding citizens before criminals, and economic policies that provide relief, not additional burdens. 2024 is a new year, and an opportunity to deliver for the hardworking men and women who call the Empire State home,” said Senator Anthony Palumbo, SD 1st.

“There's no greater evidence that New York State is headed in the wrong direction than the fact that more people moved out of New York than any other state in the country. This plan provides the roadmap to put New York State back on the right track; prioritizing public safety, making New York more affordable, and investing in the right priorities. Governor Hochul and the Democrat majorities in the state legislature need to adopt this legislative agenda, because doubling down on the same failed policies will only drive more people out of New York and further deteriorate the quality of life for those who remain,” said Senator Steven Rhoads, SD 5th.

“My Republican colleagues and I are laser-focused on solving problems and cleaning up the mess years of radical, one-party rule created in Albany. Thanks to Albany's extreme policies, the cost-of-living crisis is putting the American Dream out of reach, our communities are less safe, and parents and other local voices are routinely ignored. I'm fighting to change this, starting with a clear-eyed view of New York's real problems and a willingness to apply a common-sense approach to fix them. I'll continue to deliver on these and other goals in 2024,” said Senator Rob Rolison, SD 39th.

“From crime rates to economic stagnation and declining population rates, it’s clear that New York State is heading in the wrong direction. Rather than continue the same unsafe, failing policies, it’s time to pursue a new direction that makes our communities safer and helps grow our economy. I’m proud to join my Senate Republican colleagues in advancing an agenda that would accomplish exactly that,” said Senator Dan Stec, SD 45th.

“There can be no greater example that our beautiful state needs a dramatic course correction than the fact that over 101,000 people escaped from New York last year, leading the nation in out-migration of population, with over 631,000 people leaving the state since the pandemic. New Yorkers need and deserve a holistic agenda change in state government to stop the hemorrhaging by creating an environment that is conducive to making the Empire State more affordable, safer, and a place that enables opportunities for economic growth and protects people’s quality of life,” said Senator Jim Tedisco, SD 44th.

“If you're trying to find the reason why so many people have fled the state, why New Yorkers don't feel safe and continue to get nickeled and dimed to death, look no further than Albany Democrats. For the past five years, one-party rule has continuously put the rights of criminals ahead of victims, borrowed on the backs of our grandchildren's grandchildren to pay for record spending in state budgets. I could go on. Our plan offers real solutions and a path forward to make New York less expensive and more business-friendly,” said Senator Mark Walczyk, SD 49th.

“My constituents in Rockland County have had it with Albany. The policies and budgets adopted by radical progressives over the past few years are the cause of our current crisis. We need steady and serious leadership to turn this around. That’s why Rockland voters elected me to the Senate, and it is the focus of my efforts," said Senator Bill Weber, SD 38th.

“More and more New Yorkers are fleeing our state to find a safer and more affordable life for their families. Democrats have doubled down on their failed policies of overspending, undermining public safety, and disregarding common sense. The Republican Conference is offering solutions such as making the Property Tax Rebate program permanent and protecting hate crime victims during the discovery process. It is time to hold Democrats accountable for their failure to reconsider ineffective policies,” said Senator Alexis Weik, SD 8th.