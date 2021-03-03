NYS tax commissioner: get refunds sooner by e-filing, opting for direct deposit

Press release:

The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance today reminded taxpayers that they can receive the refunds they’re owed up to two weeks sooner by e-filing their return and choosing direct deposit.

E-filing is safer, faster, and more efficient than sending paper returns through the mail. And you’ll receive your refund faster if it’s directly deposited into your bank account rather than mailed as a paper check.

“Combining the power of electronic filing and direct deposit is the most secure and efficient way to submit your tax return and receive any refund due,” said New York State Commissioner of Taxation and Finance Michael Schmidt.

“We strive to issue refunds as quickly as possible, and you can help by filing an accurate return and choosing to have your refund directly deposited into your bank account.”

To use direct deposit, simply check direct deposit on your tax return, then enter your bank’s nine-digit routing number and your account number. For checking accounts, this information is available on your checks; for savings accounts, contact your bank.

If you forgo the simplicity and convenience of direct deposit, make sure your mailing address is correct when requesting a refund check by mail. Any error can delay your refund.

Prepare and file your income tax returns for free

Free File software is now available at the Tax Department website, www.tax.ny.gov. Taxpayers with income of $72,000 or less in 2020 can electronically complete and submit their federal and New York State income tax returns online at no cost.

Nearly 255,000 New York taxpayers used our Free File software last year, saving themselves a combined $51 million in the process. To be directed to the free filing options, simply click Free File your income tax return on the Tax Department’s website. It’s easy, fast and secure.

To ensure you're not charged a fee, you must go to the Tax Department’s website to complete your return. You’ll save on preparation fees, prevent costly errors, and ensure that you receive any refund you’re owed in the most efficient way possible.

Check your refund status

Taxpayers can also quickly view the status of their New York State tax refund anytime by using the Check your Refund application on the Tax Department website: www.tax.ny.gov. It’s the fastest and most convenient way to know when to expect your refund. It’s updated daily and provides the same information available to our phone representatives—only without the wait!

You can also find out when your refund will be issued by signing up for Tax Department email alerts. Visit the Tax Department homepage at www.tax.ny.gov and select Subscribe under the Connect With Us heading at the bottom of the page.