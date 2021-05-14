NYS Tax Hotline extends hours on Monday to assist more last-minute filers

Press release:

The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance today announced that its Income Tax Call Center will be open until 7 p.m. ET on Monday, May 17, to assist last-minute filers.

Representatives will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET at (518) 457-5181. Standard hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET on weekdays.

Before you call, however, consider that the most efficient way to obtain tax filing guidance and information, including answers to common questions, is to visit the Tax Department’s website, www.tax.ny.gov.

Visit our Filing season resource center for online resources to help you electronically prepare and file an accurate return on time—without the wait.

Since the filing season began in February, Tax Department representatives have answered more than 130,000 tax return filing-related questions. They expect to assist an additional 4,700 callers on Tax Day alone.