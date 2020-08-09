Oak Orchard Health celebrates National Health Center Week, made special because of three new GC locations

(Above, submitted photo of Dr. Nancy Ciavarri, chief medical officer, Oak Orchard Health, speaking with a patient.)

National Health Center Week (Aug. 9 – 15) is an annual celebration with the goal of raising awareness about the mission and accomplishments of America’s health centers over the past five decades. This year is extra special for Oak Orchard Health as they recognize this special week for the first time with their three new locations that were formerly part of Pembroke Family Medicine.

The mission of Community Health Centers remains vital today because access to basic care remains a challenge in parts of the United States including our community. Many people live in remote and underserved communities where there is a shortage of providers and, in many cases, the nearest doctor or hospital can be as far as a 50-mile drive – if transportation is available.

While COVID-19 continues to impair social and medical inequities across the country, Community Health Centers have stretched themselves to reconfigure services for those in need. As unemployment rates rise and more people lose their employee-sponsored health insurance, Community Health Centers have remained open to provide care for all, regardless of insurance status.

“Community Health Centers are here to support the community," said Mary Ann Pettibon, CEO, Oak Orchard Health. "Our presence is even more important as people face high unemployment and employer-based healthcare decreases. Oak Orchard Health is able to serve all who need medical, dental, vision, or behavioral health services."

This year’s mission for Health Center Week is to thank our providers and staff along with our patients. Given we’re practicing social distancing, we’ll be using social media to communicate with patients on staying healthy during this time.

Oak Orchard Health

Originally founded in 1966, Oak Orchard has grown from a migrant health project into an integrated health center with multiple locations providing health care services for everyone located in the communities we serve. Currently serving more than 30,000 patients at nine locations, Oak Orchard Health is a recognized patient-centered medical home and 501(c) nonprofit Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) located in the towns of Albion, Alexander, Batavia, Brockport, Corfu, Lyndonville, Hornell and Warsaw.