June 10, 2021 - 2:17pm

Oakfield-Alabama CSD offers free Summer Food Service for pick up Tuesdays and Thursdays July 13 - Aug. 19

posted by Press Release in oakfield-alabama central school district, Summer Food Service Program, Announcements.

Press release:

The Oakfield-Alabama Central School District announces its participation in the free Summer Food Service Program, offered through the USDA.

Meals will be provided to ALL children age 18 and under without charge. NO PAPERWORK is necessary -- just show up for great meals!

Delicious, convenient, healthy and economical lunches will be available for pick up at Triangle Park on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. starting July 13 through Aug. 19.

The park is located at 5 N. Pearl St., Oakfield.

Each pick up includes three days of meals.

If you have questions or need more information, call (585) 948-5211, ext. 4234.

(Children registered for summer instruction are served breakfast and lunch daily. Park/Rec registered students are served lunch only daily at Elroy Parkins Park.)

