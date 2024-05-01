Oakfield Betterment Committee and Fire Department team up for future events

Press Release:

At the recent Solar Eclipse event “Total Eclipse of the Park”, the Oakfield Betterment Committee presented the Oakfield Fire Department with a co-branded pop-up event tent.

The volunteers of the Oakfield Fire Department not only sacrifice their time and efforts to protect our town, but they are also integral members of our community.

Their members volunteer with many of our annual events and maintain a constant, on-site presence throughout our signature Labor Daze music and food festival.

Oakfield is truly a better place because of the dedicated men and women of the OFD and we are glad to bless them with an event tent for their fundraising, training, and to keep them shaded while on standby on Labor Day weekend.