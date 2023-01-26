January 26, 2023 - 7:00am
Oakfield GOP looking for candidates
Press release:
The Oakfield Republican Committee is looking for candidates to fill the following positions. All are for four (4) year terms:
- Superintendent of Highways
- Town Clerk
- Councilpersons (2)
Interested persons should submit their letter of interest to:
Melissa M. Haacke, Secretary ORC 19 Bennett Ave. Oakfield, NY 14125, No later than, Feb. 8.
The Republican Committee meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Feb 9, at the Oakfield Community & Government Center, 3219 Drake St., Oakfield.
