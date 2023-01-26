Oakfield GOP looking for candidates

Press release:

The Oakfield Republican Committee is looking for candidates to fill the following positions. All are for four (4) year terms:

Superintendent of Highways

Town Clerk

Councilpersons (2)

Interested persons should submit their letter of interest to:

Melissa M. Haacke, Secretary ORC 19 Bennett Ave. Oakfield, NY 14125, No later than, Feb. 8.

The Republican Committee meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Feb 9, at the Oakfield Community & Government Center, 3219 Drake St., Oakfield.