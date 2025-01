Press Release:

The Town of Oakfield Republican Committee is seeking Candidates that are interested in being selected as the endorsed Republican candidate for the following offices in the November General Election:

County Legislator District #1 (Alabama, Oakfield)

Town Supervisor

Town Justice (1)

Town Board – (2)

All the above offices are four-year terms.

Please send a letter of intent by January 25, to: Aaron Chamberlain, 21 Cary Avenue, Oakfield.