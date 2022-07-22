Local Matters

July 22, 2022 - 1:15pm

OFA says there is another delay in distributing Farmers Market coupons

posted by Press Release in Office for the Aging, farmers market, news.

Press release:

There will be another brief delay with Farmers’ Market Coupon distribution, due to printing and shipping issues.  We will post updates on our website, https://www.co.genesee.ny.us.  Click on “departments” and select Office for the Aging.  Please look on our Facebook page as well.  We apologize for any inconvenience. https://www.facebook.com/GCOfficeFortheAging.

