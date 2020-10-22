October 22, 2020 - 2:58pm
Office for the Aging can help with Medicare open enrollment through Dec. 7 deadline
posted by Press Release in Medicaid, office for the aging, Announcements.
From the Office for the Aging:
Open Enrollment for those on Medicare is Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 each year. The NY Connects/Genesee County Office for the Aging continues to be an unbiased resource that has information on all plans available for Genesee County residents.
Even during COVID-19, we are still here to assist you with your choices. Please call us at 343-1611; Monday-Friday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.