Office for the Aging has more Farmers Market coupons available

Press release:

It’s Not Too Late! Genesee County Office for the Aging ordered more Farmers Market Coupons. They are available at: 2 Bank St., Batavia, NY 14020, Monday-Friday 8:00am-4:30pm

Anyone 60 or older in your household can have a coupon booklet. You must still be income eligible.

For any questions, please call (585) 343-1611

** 2022 Income Guidelines **

Household of 1 = $ 2096/mo.

Household of 2 = $ 2823/mo.

Household of 3 = $ 3551/mo.