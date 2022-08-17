August 17, 2022 - 4:25pm
Office for the Aging has more Farmers Market coupons available
farmers market, Office for the Aging
Press release:
It’s Not Too Late! Genesee County Office for the Aging ordered more Farmers Market Coupons. They are available at: 2 Bank St., Batavia, NY 14020, Monday-Friday 8:00am-4:30pm
Anyone 60 or older in your household can have a coupon booklet. You must still be income eligible.
For any questions, please call (585) 343-1611
** 2022 Income Guidelines **
Household of 1 = $ 2096/mo.
Household of 2 = $ 2823/mo.
Household of 3 = $ 3551/mo.
