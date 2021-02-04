Office for the Aging has smaller program to help with tax prep due to COVID-19, and it's already booked up

Press release:

Due to COVID-19, the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide tax preparation program had to make significant changes for everyone’s safety. Ultimately, it has resulted in a much smaller program this year.

At this time, all available appointments are full. It is hoped that additional appointments can be added, but again, the demand will likely exceed the offering. Should more appointments become available, we will send out a press release.

Individuals seeking free tax services may visit the AARP.org website to locate other Tax-Aide program locations nearby in Erie and Monroe counties.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide also offers taxpayers several options to prepare their own returns. Available options include self-preparation using free software, and facilitated self-preparation involving assistance or coaching from Tax-Aide IRS-certified Counselors. Self-preparation options are available by visiting this website.

Others may qualify for free-filing of federal returns by visiting http://www.irs.gov.

For those without computer access, the Office for the Aging staff is able to provide additional tax preparation resources and can be reached at (585) 343-1611.

We are fortunate to have a way to safely operate this program, even at reduced capacity. The program will continue to do all it can to serve the community.

This AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program is made possible through the dedication of AARP Foundation/RSVP AmeriCorps Seniors Volunteers, in partnership with the Genesee County Office for the Aging.