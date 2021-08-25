Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

August 25, 2021 - 11:57am

Office for the Aging issues heat advisory guidelines

posted by Press Release in news, Genesee County Office for the Aging.

Press release from Genesee County Office for the Aging:

HEAT ADVISORY:  TODAY

With high temperatures, we want to be sure you understand possible dangers.  To protect oneself from heat-related stress and prevent heat-related problems, the CDC recommends the following tips:

  • Drink cool, nonalcoholic beverages (If your doctor generally limits the amount of fluid you drink or has you on water pills, ask him/her how much you should drink when the weather is hot.)
  •  Rest.
  • Take a cool shower, bath or sponge bath.
  • If possible, seek an air- conditioned environment.
  • Wear lightweight clothing.
  • If possible, remain indoors in the heat of the day.
  • Do not engage in strenuous activities.

Danger signs for Heat Exhaustion

Call the doctor if any of these symptoms arise:

Heavy sweating, tiredness, headache, skin cool & moist, paleness, muscle cramps, dizziness, weakness, nausea or vomiting, fainting, pulse rate fast & weak, breathing fast & shallow.

Danger signs for Heat Stroke

Needing immediate medical attention:

  • extremely high body temperature (above 103 degrees F)
  • red, hot and dry skin (no sweating)
  • rapid strong pulse
  • throbbing headache
  • dizziness and nausea

Comments

Calendar

August 2021

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button