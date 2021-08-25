Office for the Aging issues heat advisory guidelines
Press release from Genesee County Office for the Aging:
HEAT ADVISORY: TODAY
With high temperatures, we want to be sure you understand possible dangers. To protect oneself from heat-related stress and prevent heat-related problems, the CDC recommends the following tips:
- Drink cool, nonalcoholic beverages (If your doctor generally limits the amount of fluid you drink or has you on water pills, ask him/her how much you should drink when the weather is hot.)
- Rest.
- Take a cool shower, bath or sponge bath.
- If possible, seek an air- conditioned environment.
- Wear lightweight clothing.
- If possible, remain indoors in the heat of the day.
- Do not engage in strenuous activities.
Danger signs for Heat Exhaustion
Call the doctor if any of these symptoms arise:
Heavy sweating, tiredness, headache, skin cool & moist, paleness, muscle cramps, dizziness, weakness, nausea or vomiting, fainting, pulse rate fast & weak, breathing fast & shallow.
Danger signs for Heat Stroke
Needing immediate medical attention:
- extremely high body temperature (above 103 degrees F)
- red, hot and dry skin (no sweating)
- rapid strong pulse
- throbbing headache
- dizziness and nausea
Comments