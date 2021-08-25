Office for the Aging issues heat advisory guidelines

Press release from Genesee County Office for the Aging:

HEAT ADVISORY: TODAY

With high temperatures, we want to be sure you understand possible dangers. To protect oneself from heat-related stress and prevent heat-related problems, the CDC recommends the following tips:

Drink cool, nonalcoholic beverages (If your doctor generally limits the amount of fluid you drink or has you on water pills, ask him/her how much you should drink when the weather is hot.)

Rest.

Take a cool shower, bath or sponge bath.

If possible, seek an air- conditioned environment.

Wear lightweight clothing.

If possible, remain indoors in the heat of the day.

Do not engage in strenuous activities.

Danger signs for Heat Exhaustion

Call the doctor if any of these symptoms arise:

Heavy sweating, tiredness, headache, skin cool & moist, paleness, muscle cramps, dizziness, weakness, nausea or vomiting, fainting, pulse rate fast & weak, breathing fast & shallow.

Danger signs for Heat Stroke

Needing immediate medical attention: