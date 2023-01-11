Office for the Aging offering assistance with expanded Medicare Savings Program

Press release:

Starting Jan. 1, eligibility for the Medicare Savings Program (MSP) in New York expanded to single individuals with Medicare who have a gross income up to $2,107 per month and couples with monthly gross incomes up to $2,839. New York State does NOT look at your assets for this program.

The MSP helps older adults and people with disabilities living on low incomes by paying their Medicare Part B premiums ($164.90 each month) and enrolling them in Extra Help, the federal prescription drug subsidy program that the Social Security Administration estimates is worth about $5,100 per year. This program lowers prescription costs and gets rid of the deductible and the “donut hole”, or gap coverage. The financial assistance can be a lifeline, allowing enrollees to maintain their Medicare coverage, access needed care, and afford other necessities, like food and rent.

The Genesee County Office for the Aging will be holding a walk-in assistance day for anyone will be new to this program, on Wednesday, January 25th from 1 to 4 p.m. We are located at 2 Bank St., Batavia. Please call ahead, so we may give you information on what you will need to have with you for proof on that day. 585-343-1611.