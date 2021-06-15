Office for the Aging to give out Farmers Market Nutrition Program coupons after July 1

Press release:

Office for the Aging with be distributing Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program coupons again this year! This is expected to begin after July 1st, but not before then .

In an effort to keep socially distant, all the distributions will be held outdoors wherever possible. Please bring your own pen to sign for the booklet.

We will be circulating flyers around the county, announcing the distribution locations. There will also be announcements on WBTA, ads in the local newspaper, Pennysavers and online media outlets.

Don’t forget to check the Office for the Aging on the Genesee County website and Office for the Aging’s Facebook page. For additional information, please call our office at (585) 343-1611.