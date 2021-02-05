Office for the Aging warns seniors of Medicare phone scams locally

Press release from the Genesee County Office of the Aging:

Callers claiming to be from Medicare have been targeting seniors in our local area.

Please be aware:

Medicare will NEVER call and ask for your Medicare number.

call and ask for your Medicare number. If you get a call from someone promising free items, if you give them your Medicare number (can include back brace, glucose monitor, pain relievers for arthritis) -- DO NOT DO IT . This is a scam, even if they tell you it is not.

. This is a scam, even if they tell you it is not. Refuse any offer, money, or gifts for free medical care.

If you see any charges on your Explanation of Benefits from Medicare, or from your Medicare Advantage provider that you do not understand, call the office from where it was billed to question the charge.

Most importantly – guard your card like it is a credit card. If you did not initiate the call, do not give out any information.

If you feel you may have been a victim of Medicare Fraud, please call the NYS Senior Medicare Patrol at 1-800-333-4374.