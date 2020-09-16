September 16, 2020 - 1:16pm
Office of the Aging is available to help seniors with their HEAP applications
posted by Press Release in HEAP 2021, GC Office for the Aging, covid-19, news.
From the GC Office for the Aging:
Each year, Office for the Aging assists older adults with their applications for HEAP -- Home Energy Assistance Program.
If you received your preprinted application in the mail for the 2020-2021 season, please send it to Office for the Aging at 2 Bank St., Batavia, NY 14020.
It is important to include all current income information and year-to-date interest and dividends earned on any accounts.
If you have specific questions about your application, please call (585) 343-1611 for assistance.
Due to COVID-19, we are not able to meet with walk-ins.