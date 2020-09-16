Local Matters

September 16, 2020 - 1:16pm

Office of the Aging is available to help seniors with their HEAP applications

posted by Press Release in HEAP 2021, GC Office for the Aging, covid-19, news.

From the GC Office for the Aging:

Each year, Office for the Aging assists older adults with their applications for HEAP -- Home Energy Assistance Program.

If you received your preprinted application in the mail for the 2020-2021 season, please send it to Office for the Aging at 2 Bank St., Batavia, NY 14020.

It is important to include all current income information and year-to-date interest and dividends earned on any accounts.

If you have specific questions about your application, please call (585) 343-1611 for assistance.

Due to COVID-19, we are not able to meet with walk-ins.

