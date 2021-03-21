Officer discharges weapon, pursuit follows, suspect injured in crash

Press release:

At approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday, March 21, officers with the City of Batavia Police Department responded to the Speedway gas station, located at 204 W. Main St. The officers were called to check the welfare of individuals reported to possibly be under the influence of drugs and “not acting right.” Upon arrival officers located three individuals and a vehicle.

The officers made contact with an individual and observed a handgun in plain view inside the vehicle and within reach of the occupant(s). The officer attempted to secure the handgun, at which time a struggle occurred between the officer and a male occupant.

During the struggle, an officer discharged their duty-weapon at the suspect. Neither the suspect or the officers were struck during the incident.

The suspect broke free from the struggle and proceeded to lead police on a pursuit through the City of Batavia and into the Town of Batavia. Additional City of Batavia police officers joined the pursuit, along with deputies from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect vehicle crashed on private property near Woodland Drive in the Town of Batavia. The male suspect and two other individuals were taken into custody at the scene of the crash without further incident. Officers recovered a gun at the scene of the crash.

The male suspect was taken to RRH-UMMC for treatment of injuries sustained from the crash. No civilians or passersby were injured as a result of the incident.

The incident is being investigated by the City of Batavia Police Department. The discharge of the duty weapon and the incidents that took place outside of the City of Batavia are being investigated by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

As information becomes available the City of Batavia Police Department will release it.