O'Lacy's proprietor, singer-songwriter Kent Ewell hosting CD release party Nov. 15

Kent R. Ewell, Proprietor of O’Lacy’s Irish Pub has fulfilled one of the items on his “bucket list” by recording a CD titled Another Round for my Friends. This is a compilation of 15 original songs all written by Kent himself. On Monday, November 15th there will be a CD/Listening Party at O’Lacy Irish Pub, 5 School Street, Batavia, NY from 6pm-9pm. This is open to the public.

Being a local business owner in downtown Batavia for almost 25 years, giving back to the community has always been incredibly important to Kent. The CD will be sold for $15 each with 50% of each sale ($7.50) being donated to Crossroads House, a local comfort care house here in Batavia.

The CD was engineered by Kirk McWhoter of McWhoter Records, Attica NY. The CD will also be available online with 50% of each sale being donated to Gateway House, a local comfort care house in Attica, NY.