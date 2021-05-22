One COVID-19 Pop-up Clinic to be held next week in Genesee County

Press release:

GO Health Departments will be on the road with Pop-up Clinics. The Pfizer vaccine is approved to vaccinate anyone 12 years old and older. All clinics are now available for walk-in and registration.

“We have been very successful with the Pop-up Clinics,” said Paul Pettit, Public Health director for GO Health. “We are finding many people are happy to be getting their vaccination closer to where they work and play.

"The scheduling is a great opportunity for more people to get vaccinated. Being fully vaccinated, two weeks after the second dose for Moderna and Pfizer and two weeks after the single dose of Johnson & Johnson will help us enjoy the spring and summer activities with less restrictions.”

Pfizer, J & J and Moderna clinics offer walk-in opportunities; however, we encourage you to register via links below and choose the vaccine that best works for you to guarantee your dose and make your appointment quick and easy. Walk-ins are available on a first come, first serve basis. You can also click on the direct links below.

For those who do not have internet they can call the GO Health Vaccine Registration Help Lines:

Genesee: (585) 815-7168

Orleans: (585) 589-3170

These lines are ONLY to make vaccine appointments, are not able to answer COVID-related questions, and are not associated with either Health Department.

“With everyone looking forward to the summer and the looser restrictions we encourage everyone to get vaccinated now,” Pettit said. “There continues to be plenty of options to get any of the three vaccines offered. For your health and the health of others, we encourage everyone who is able to be vaccinated, to get vaccinated now.”

If you are a business/church/organization that is interested in hosting a vaccination clinic at your location, please fill out the survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GOHealthPopUpVaccineClinic. One of our staff members will be in contact with you.

For those who are seeking testing, both health departments provide limited free rapid testing for those without symptoms at the respective Health Departments.

For Genesee County, a rapid test drive-through clinic is scheduled for May 27th 1:15-3:15 p.m. at County Building #2, 3837 W. Main Street Road, Batavia.

For Orleans County, a rapid test clinic is scheduled for May 26th 10 - 10:30 a.m. at the Orleans County Health Department at 14016 Route 31 West, Albion.

To register for testing for the Genesee Test Clinic: http://bit.ly/GeneseeTests. To register for the Orleans Test Clinic: https://bit.ly/OCHDRapidTest.

********************************

Tuesday, May 25 / 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. / Ridgeway Fire Hall -- 11392 Ridge Road, Medina

Moderna: Walk-ins & Appointment

http://bit.ly/ModernaRidgeway

J&J: Walk-ins & Appointment

http://bit.ly/GOHealthJJVaccine

********************************

Wednesday, May 26 / 1:30 - 3 p.m. / GCC Athletic Arena -- 1 College Road, Batavia

Pfizer: Walk-ins & Appointment

http://bit.ly/PfizerGCC

J&J: Walk-ins & Appointment

http://bit.ly/JanssenGCC

********************************

Thursday, May 27 / 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. / Holley American Legion -- 5 Wright St., Holley (Entrance on Parkway Street)

Moderna: Walk-ins & Appointment

http://bit.ly/HolleyModerna

J&J: Walk-ins

********************************

Thursday, May 27 / 2 - 3:30 p.m. / Kendall Fire Department -- 1879 Kendall Road, Kendall

Moderna: Walk-ins & Appointment

http://bit.ly/KendallModerna

J&J: Walk-ins