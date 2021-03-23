March 23, 2021 - 4:09pm
One death and a dozen new COVID-19 cases reported today in Genesee County
Data Update –
- Genesee County reporting 12 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s.
- Thirty of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Three of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- We are very sad to report the COVID-19-related death of one of our county residents. The individual was over the age of 65. We do not provide any further information to protect the privacy of the individual and their family. Our deepest condolences to the family and friends during this very difficult time.
Orleans County reporting three new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The positive cases reside in the:
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- The individuals are in their, 0-19s, 30s and 40s.
- Five of the previous positive individuals has recovered and has been removed from the isolation list.
- Zero of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
