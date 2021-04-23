April 23, 2021 - 4:12pm
One death due to COVID-19 and 21 new cases reported today in Genesee County
posted by Press Release in covid-19, news, coronavirus, notify.
Press release:
- Genesee County reporting 21 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s.
- Nineteen of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Seven of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- We are saddened to report the loss of one community resident. The individual was under 65. We do not provide any further information to protect the privacy of the individuals and their families. Our deepest condolences to the families and friends during this very difficult time.
Orleans County reporting 16 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, and 50s.
- Eleven of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Six of the new positive individuals were previously on quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Four of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
