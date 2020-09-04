September 4, 2020 - 5:43pm
One new COVID-19 case reported in Genesee County, person in their 40s residing in Batavia, next update is Tuesday
Press release:
Due to the Labor Day holiday, both the Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments will be closed on Monday, Sept. 7.
There will be no map, website or media updates over the weekend or on Monday.
Updates will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Stay safe, stay distanced and wear your masks to continue to slow the spread. Thank you for your understanding.
New Cases – As of 2 p.m.
- Genesee County received one new positive case of COVID-19.
- The new positive case resides in Batavia.
- The positive individual is in their 40s.
- The individual was not on quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Twelve new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- Orleans County received two new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The two positive individuals are located at the Albion Correctional Facility.
- One of the positive individuals is in their 30s and one is in their 50s.
- Four new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.