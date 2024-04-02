Open mic night to honor National Poetry Month at Richmond Library

Press Release:

Join Richmond Memorial Library to celebrate National Poetry Month with an Open Mic poetry event on Thursday, April 18 at 6:30 p.m. Read a poem or simply come to listen and enjoy!

Read your own work or a poem of your choice with due credit to poet. No epic poems. Signups to read will begin at 6:15 p.m. on the night of the event and the time limit will depend on attendance.

Reading is guaranteed to the first 15 who sign up the night of the event. The event will feature refreshments and door prizes! This program is intended for adults and mature teens.

Please visit batavialibrary.org/calendar to register! (This is just to indicate interest in attending; it does not guarantee reading the night of the event). This event is sponsored by the Friends of Richmond Memorial Library.

For questions, contact Samantha Basile, Community and Adult Services Librarian at sbasile@nioga.org