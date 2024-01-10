Outpour Ministries to host grand opening for 'Hub' and distribution center, seeks truck for food pickup

Press Release:

What began as a small outpouring of love in 2018 has grown into a ministry that not only nourishes the body, but minds and hearts as well. Pastors Meno and Erika Lopez spread the Good News of the Gospel, welcome all who need a friend, and value each person, no matter what phase of their sobriety or personal journey.

Team Lopez has found that food inequality often pairs with a hunger for the truth, a desire to fully be welcomed, and a need to walk with the Lord.

Throughout their years of ministry, they have witnessed hundreds of conversions and celebrated the lives that have started anew. With this spirit of community, care, and salvation the Lopez Pastors have taken the next steps to make a greater impact throughout all of Western New York.

Embodied by the good works they have accomplished, including bringing millions of dollars of food distribution to small communities with donations from Feed the Children and Convoy of Hope, they are taking one more step for a greater impact.

This missionary couple has announced that Outpour Ministries Evangelistic Hub and Distribution Center will host a Grand Opening on Jan. 19 at 47 West Main Street in Corfu.

Part of this Hub’s service will offer training and provide all the food that is necessary to impact small communities in Western New York.

The Lopez family’s most current need is to secure a truck large enough to pick up all food and necessary household items to continue their far-reaching community assistance. To learn more about partnering with Outpour Ministries, to offer a donation, or to volunteer, please visit outpourministries.org or call Pastor Erika Lopez at 716-237-0214.