Overdose Awareness Day campaign includes event at Austin Park

Press release:

“Together we can” is the theme for this year’s International Overdose Awareness Day campaign – the annual observance that includes a local event from 3 - 7 p.m. August 28 at Austin Park in Batavia.

The world’s largest annual movement to end overdose, IOAD is dedicated to remembering without stigma those who have died and acknowledging the grief of family and friends left behind.

More than 200 community events have been scheduled across the United States and around the world during the month of August to raise awareness of one of society’s worst public health crises.

Initiated in 2001 by Sally J. Finn at The Salvation Army in St. Kilda, Melbourne, Australia, IOAD spreads the message about the tragedy of drug overdose death and that drug overdose is preventable.

Goals of the campaign include:

Providing an opportunity for people to publicly mourn loved ones in a safe environment, some for the first time without feeling guilt or shame.

Including the greatest number of people in IOAD events and encourage non-denominational involvement.

Providing information about the issue of fatal and non-fatal overdose.

Sending a strong message to current and former people who use drugs that they are valued.

The GOW Opioid Task Force ceremony will feature several guest speakers, including Rob Kent, president of Kent Strategic Advisors, LLC, and former general counsel for the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy.

Other speakers scheduled include Lynda Battaglia, director of Genesee County Mental Health & Community Services; Paul Pettit, public health director for Genesee & Orleans Health Departments; and Chris Budzinack, Supportive Living counselor at UConnectCare.

The event will feature live music, a petting zoo, ice cream truck, bounce house and free pizza and refreshments. Representatives of nonprofit agencies have been invited to set up booths at the park.

For more information about the Austin Park observance, contact Jay Baran at jbaran@uconnectcare.org.